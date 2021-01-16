Curio (CUR) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. Curio has a total market capitalization of $835,561.74 and approximately $34,924.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curio has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.00523344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00044999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.16 or 0.04242578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016235 BTC.

About Curio

Curio (CUR) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.