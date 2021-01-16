Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $81.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.10.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,561,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 443,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $98.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

