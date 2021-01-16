Cuentas Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CUEN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 1,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991. Cuentas has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas Inc, a financial technology company, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

