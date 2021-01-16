Cuentas Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CUEN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 1,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991. Cuentas has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.
Cuentas Company Profile
