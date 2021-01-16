Crystal Token Price Tops $0.0079 (CYL)

Crystal Token (CURRENCY:CYL) traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Crystal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Crystal Token has a market capitalization of $4,433.86 and approximately $99,225.00 worth of Crystal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crystal Token has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00058593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.50 or 0.00517928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.33 or 0.04146963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016322 BTC.

Crystal Token Token Profile

Crystal Token (CRYPTO:CYL) is a token. Crystal Token’s total supply is 27,834,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,377 tokens. The official website for Crystal Token is www.crystaltoken.co . Crystal Token’s official Twitter account is @crystal_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crystal Token is a cryptocurrency token innovating the field of smart trading. Its exclusive Binance Bot, which bases its analysis on trends, capitalization, volume, and several indicators, offers a wide range of opportunities for both newbie and expert traders, through multiple trading profiles. Crystal community will also benefit from the exclusive Crystal Reward, as well as from several additional services, including Marketing Campaigns, Games, and more. “

