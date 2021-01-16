Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $68.10.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 2,518.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 179,636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cryoport by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

