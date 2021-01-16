Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,525,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,116,000 after acquiring an additional 60,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

