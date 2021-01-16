Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,865,000 after buying an additional 133,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,906,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,970,000 after purchasing an additional 277,390 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,996,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,807,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $119.00 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

