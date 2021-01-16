Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.82.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.99.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

