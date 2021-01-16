Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 48,513 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.3% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Stryker by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $241.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

