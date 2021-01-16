Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 573,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,907,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162,003 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,407,000 after acquiring an additional 87,221 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WST shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $299.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

