Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.45 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after buying an additional 605,196 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 135,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,111,000 after buying an additional 125,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total value of $435,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,374,074 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $354.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.74 and its 200-day moving average is $385.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.36 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.