Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Eaton by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Eaton stock opened at $123.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

