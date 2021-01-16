Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 17,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

