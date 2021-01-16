Critical Analysis: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) vs. BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MongoDB and BlackBerry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $421.72 million 51.63 -$175.52 million ($2.36) -153.08 BlackBerry $1.04 billion 5.32 -$152.00 million $0.02 492.00

BlackBerry has higher revenue and earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of MongoDB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MongoDB and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -46.73% -343.82% -13.80% BlackBerry -86.01% 4.12% 2.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MongoDB and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 3 10 0 2.77 BlackBerry 0 9 0 0 2.00

MongoDB presently has a consensus target price of $345.71, suggesting a potential downside of 4.30%. BlackBerry has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential downside of 36.48%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Risk & Volatility

MongoDB has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. It offers BlackBerry Spark software platform that includes a suite of security software products and services comprising BlackBerry Cylance, BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; and BlackBerry Spark SDK to promote the evolution of a platform ecosystem by enabling enterprise and independent software vendor developers to integrate the security features of BlackBerry Spark into their own mobile and web applications. BlackBerry Limited also provides BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry AtHoc, SecuSUITE, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, and other IoT applications; and manages and monetizes BlackBerry patents and applications. As of February 29, 2020, the company owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited has a partnership with the University of Windsor to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum for the university's graduate master's program in applied computing; and an agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. to develop and market BlackBerry's intelligent vehicle data platform. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

