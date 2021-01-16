Critical Analysis: Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) vs. Towne Bancorp (OTCMKTS:TWNE)

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) and Towne Bancorp (OTCMKTS:TWNE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Towne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services 21.40% 8.61% 0.94% Towne Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enterprise Financial Services and Towne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Towne Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Towne Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Towne Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services $354.31 million 2.77 $92.74 million $4.08 9.18 Towne Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Towne Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Towne Bancorp has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Towne Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, it offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company provides international banking, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. As of December 31, 2019, it had 19 banking locations and three limited service facilities in the St. Louis metropolitan area; seven banking locations in the Kansas City metropolitan area; two banking locations in the Phoenix metropolitan area, and six banking locations in New Mexico. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Towne Bancorp

Towne Bancorp, Inc. went out of business. Towne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Towne Bank of Arizona, which provides banking products and services to individual and business customers in Mesa, Arizona. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, IOLTA accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises business loans, including business credit cards; working capital and business investment loans; term and installment loans for equipment, vehicles, and business expansion; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial construction and real estate loans; and personal loans, including personal credit cards, installment loans, personal lines of credit, home equity loans, and home construction loans. The company also offers cash management, off-site deposit, bank-by-mail, merchant card, cash order, cashiers checks, night depository, and notary services, as well as Internet banking services. Towne Bancorp, Inc. is based in Mesa, Arizona.

