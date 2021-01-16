CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $214.43

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $214.43 and last traded at $211.38, with a volume of 37643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $1,139,169.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,029.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,203 shares of company stock valued at $51,155,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

