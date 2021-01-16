Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPG. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.85 to C$3.65 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.37.

TSE:CPG opened at C$3.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$5.72.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$422.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.39%.

About Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

