Creditcoin Price Tops $0.86 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $488.16 million and $8.33 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,403.18 or 0.99638824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022667 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,688 coins and its circulating supply is 570,267,659 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.