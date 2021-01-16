Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 972,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,064,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) by 688.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.65% of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

