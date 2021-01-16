Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GJNSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.30.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

