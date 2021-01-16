Craig Hallum Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $208.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.26.
NASDAQ FIVE opened at $189.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $197.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.75.
In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $59,000.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
