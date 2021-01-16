Craig Hallum Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $208.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.26.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $189.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $197.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.75.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $59,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

