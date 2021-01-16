CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,492. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

