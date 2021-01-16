Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.
CVET traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,551. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -65.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.28.
In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Covetrus by 43.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 79,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Covetrus by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
