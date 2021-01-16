Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

CVET traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,551. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -65.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($8.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Covetrus by 43.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 79,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Covetrus by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

