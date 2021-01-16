Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Shares Up 7.3%

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 9,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 395% from the average daily volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

About Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI)

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes various products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include video management software, surveillance cameras, network video and digital video recorders, lenses, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products; and monitors, cables, lighting, and other video accessories.

