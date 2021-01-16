Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Raised to $6.25

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $238.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

