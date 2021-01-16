Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $49.00 at KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.42.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,899. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Corteva by 218.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 5.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Corteva by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.