Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,400 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 1,871.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,493. Corporación América Airports has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.49). Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Corporación América Airports will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

