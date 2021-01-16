Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Director Bruce William Aunger Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 377,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$147,342.

CMMC opened at C$2.20 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$456.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cormark lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.38.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

