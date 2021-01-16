CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) (CVE:ISS) Senior Officer Conrad Swanson Sells 54,000 Shares

CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) (CVE:ISS) Senior Officer Conrad Swanson sold 54,000 shares of CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$11,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,211.46.
CVE:ISS traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,883. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. CopAur Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.27.
About CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V)
Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.