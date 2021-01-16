Contrasting Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) & Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Citizens Community Bancorp and Premier Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Premier Financial has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.71%. Given Premier Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 15.10% 7.69% 0.75% Premier Financial 12.93% 9.31% 1.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Premier Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Premier Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 1.64 $9.46 million $0.96 11.55 Premier Financial $186.04 million 5.15 $49.37 million $2.53 10.16

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Premier Financial beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, corporate debt and asset based securities, trust preferred securities, and mortgage-backed securities. The company operates through a network of 28 branch locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, agricultural loans, construction loans, SBA/USDA loans, and letters of credit; remote deposit, cash management, merchant, government banking, lockbox, ACH and check positive pay, and wire transfer services; investment products; and Internet and mobile banking services. It operates through 78 branches, 12 loan offices, and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania; and insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.