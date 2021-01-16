ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

COP opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

