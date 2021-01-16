Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Short Interest Update

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the December 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,375,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CTYX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 3,453,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,367. Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group Company Profile

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc provides a suite of healthcare related intelligent software tools for the health care market. It offers business intelligent health and wellness software, medical alert sales, and health care marketing and technology consulting services. The company's primary product includes MedFlash, which enables patients to maintain personal health and wellness information through the Internet with a portable USB flash drive that can be used on any computer.

