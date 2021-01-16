Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Short Interest Update

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the December 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,375,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CTYX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 3,453,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,367. Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group Company Profile
