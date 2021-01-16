Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) & Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) Financial Survey

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Conformis has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Conformis and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis -32.11% -174.01% -32.59% Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Conformis and Pathfinder Cell Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conformis presently has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 91.26%. Given Conformis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Conformis is more favorable than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conformis and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis $77.43 million 1.35 -$28.48 million ($0.44) -2.77 Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pathfinder Cell Therapy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conformis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of Conformis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Conformis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Conformis beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee. It also provides Conformis Hip System, a hip replacement product; and iJigs, a customized single-use patient-specific instrumentation. The company markets and sells its products to hospitals and other medical facilities through sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Monaco, Hungary, Spain, and Australia. Conformis, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc., a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

