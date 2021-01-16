Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBCP. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.29.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.85 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 27.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

