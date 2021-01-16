CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.37. CompX International shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 1,760 shares traded.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter.

About CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

