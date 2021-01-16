Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 1,000 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,784.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

