Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Short Interest Update

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the December 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $890.14 million, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Compugen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $997,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

