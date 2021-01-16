Compass Point Downgrades Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Sell

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was downgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $9.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 30.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,231 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

