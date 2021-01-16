Comparing Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) & Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) and Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Television Broadcasts and Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. 1 2 2 0 2.20

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 35.29%. Given Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is more favorable than Television Broadcasts.

Profitability

This table compares Television Broadcasts and Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. -4.94% -5.26% -1.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Television Broadcasts and Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Television Broadcasts $465.61 million 1.02 -$37.63 million N/A N/A Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. $5.27 billion 0.93 $240.56 million $0.42 20.24

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Television Broadcasts.

Volatility and Risk

Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. beats Television Broadcasts on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programs; and co-production of dramas. The myTV SUPER segment provides over-the-top services; and operates website portals. The Big Big Channel Business segment operates an online social media and e-commerce platform; and provides music entertainment, event, and marketing services. The Programme Licensing and Distribution segment distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators. The Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers. The Other Activities segment engages in property investment and other activities. The company also offers agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements; film rights and program licensing; provides consultancy, management, and agency services to artistes; and produces, publishes, and licenses musical works and sells sound recordings, as well as offers corporate finance services. In addition, it produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; provides satellite and subscription television programs; and licenses and distributes films. Further, the company engages in production of programs and provision of marketing materials; and provision of programming and channel services. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States. It also offers programming services for cable and pay-per-view television companies in Mexico, other countries in Latin America, the United States, and Europe; and licenses and syndicates television programming. The Other Businesses segment is involved in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, publishing, and publishing distribution businesses. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was founded in 1969 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

