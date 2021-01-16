Comparing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II and Jones Lang LaSalle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Lang LaSalle 0 1 3 0 2.75

Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus price target of $139.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.93%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II and Jones Lang LaSalle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle 2.49% 10.70% 4.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II and Jones Lang LaSalle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle $17.98 billion 0.42 $535.30 million $14.09 10.53

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services. It also provides on-site management services; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, and valuation services. In addition, the company provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

