Comparing Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 15.53% 3.50% 1.51% Highlands REIT -58.90% -6.07% -4.43%

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Highlands REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $295.04 million 5.72 $48.84 million $1.10 13.01 Highlands REIT $37.35 million N/A $4.85 million N/A N/A

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Volatility & Risk

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 15.95, meaning that its share price is 1,495% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Retail Opportunity Investments and Highlands REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 5 4 0 2.30 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus target price of $12.19, suggesting a potential downside of 14.83%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Highlands REIT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

About Highlands REIT

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

