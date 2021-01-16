Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Down 10.3%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares were down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 6,235,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,364,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on SID shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 219.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 219,490 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

