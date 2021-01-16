Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.86

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.86 and traded as high as $65.71. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $65.71, with a volume of 2,800 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.