Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,100 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the December 15th total of 547,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 302,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 867,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,807,000 after acquiring an additional 213,373 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,960,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

