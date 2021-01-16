Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Comerica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Comerica by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Comerica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Comerica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.