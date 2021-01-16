Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.34

Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $4.94. Colony Capital shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 2,158,914 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Colony Capital by 73.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Colony Capital by 22.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.
About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
