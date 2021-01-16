Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.34

Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $4.94. Colony Capital shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 2,158,914 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Colony Capital by 73.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Colony Capital by 22.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

