CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 80.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,468,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 122,490 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

