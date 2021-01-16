CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.71

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 16089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $944,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after buying an additional 27,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 100,334 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

