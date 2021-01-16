CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.14

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.14 and traded as high as $23.93. CNB Financial shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 39,395 shares changing hands.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $395.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,767 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 198,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.