CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.14

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.14 and traded as high as $23.93. CNB Financial shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 39,395 shares changing hands.
CCNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $395.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,767 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 198,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.