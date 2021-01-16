Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.74) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clovis Oncology in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.74) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.86). SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million.

CLVS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $492.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.